5 winter street foods to savour across India

Momos with Hot Chutney (Northeast and Delhi): Steamed dumplings served with fiery chili chutney are perfect for biting cold weather in places like Gangtok and Delhi.
Undhiyu (Gujarat): A seasonal mix of winter veggies and spices cooked in earthen pots, this dish captures the flavors of Gujarat's chilly season.
Moong Dal Halwa (North India): This rich, warm, and aromatic dessert made with ghee, lentils, and sugar is a winter staple in Delhi and Rajasthan.
Kachchi Dabeli (Maharashtra): Spiced potato filling in a soft bun, topped with pomegranate and sev, is a comforting snack to relish in cooler evenings.
Roasted Peanuts and Bhutta (Pan-India): Nothing beats the warmth of munching roasted peanuts or smoky, charred corn seasoned with lime and spices.
