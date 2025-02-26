5 ways to use fenugreek to improve hair growth

Fenugreek Seed Soak: Soak 1-2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Strain the seeds and use the water as a hair rinse after shampooing. This can help stimulate hair growth and reduce dandruff.
Fenugreek Paste: Grind 1-2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds into a fine paste. Mix with coconut oil or olive oil and apply to the scalp. Leave on for 30 minutes to an hour before shampooing. This can help nourish the scalp and promote hair growth.
Fenugreek Oil: Mix fenugreek seeds with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil. Heat the mixture gently and let it cool. Strain the seeds and use the oil as a pre-shampoo treatment or as a hair mask. This can help stimulate hair growth and reduce hair fall.
Fenugreek and Coconut Oil Mask: Mix 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Apply to the hair and scalp, covering with a shower cap. Leave on for 30 minutes to an hour before shampooing. This can help nourish and moisturise the hair and scalp.
Fenugreek and Amla Oil Treatment: Mix 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds with 2 tablespoons of amla oil. Apply to the hair and scalp, covering with a shower cap. Leave on for 30 minutes to an hour before shampooing. This can help stimulate hair growth and improve the overall health of the hair and scalp.
