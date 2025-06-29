5 ways to treat tingling in hands and feet

Identify and Manage Underlying Conditions: Tingling can be a symptom of conditions like diabetes, multiple sclerosis or thyroid disorders. Proper diagnosis and treatment can reduce or eliminate tingling.
Improve Blood Circulation: Poor circulation may lead to numbness or tingling. Activities like regular exercise, avoiding prolonged sitting or standing, and elevating your legs can help improve blood flow to extremities and ease symptoms.
Vitamin Deficiencies: Deficiencies in vitamin B12, vitamin B6, vitamin E or niacin can cause nerve damage leading to tingling. Taking the right supplements or dietary changes can reverse the symptoms.
Avoid Alcohol and Toxins: Chronic alcohol consumption can cause alcoholic neuropathy, which causes tingling and numbness. Reducing or quitting alcohol and avoiding exposure to heavy metals or industrial toxins, can prevent further nerve damage and promote healing.
Stay Hydrated and Manage Electrolytes: Dehydration and low levels of electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, or calcium can affect nerve function. Drinking enough water and consuming a balanced diet with electrolyte-rich foods can help reduce symptoms.
