 5 vegetables that are actually fruits

Image Source : Freepik

One such vegetable is the tomato, which is commonly used in savoury dishes but is technically a fruit due to the presence of seeds.

Another surprising vegetable that is a fruit is the avocado, which is often used in salads or as a spread on toast.

The cucumber, often thought of as a vegetable used in salads, is also a fruit as it contains seeds and grows from a flower.

Moving on to the next, the bell pepper is also considered to be a fruit due to its seed-bearing structures.

Last but not least, eggplant is also a fruit; however, people consume it as a vegetable.

