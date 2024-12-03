5 vegetables that are actually fruits

One such vegetable is the tomato, which is commonly used in savoury dishes but is technically a fruit due to the presence of seeds.
Another surprising vegetable that is a fruit is the avocado, which is often used in salads or as a spread on toast.
The cucumber, often thought of as a vegetable used in salads, is also a fruit as it contains seeds and grows from a flower.
Moving on to the next, the bell pepper is also considered to be a fruit due to its seed-bearing structures.
Last but not least, eggplant is also a fruit; however, people consume it as a vegetable.
