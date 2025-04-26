5 types of seeds great for female hormones

Flaxseeds are rich in lignans which are plant compounds that help balance oestrogen levels in the body. They also provide omega-3 fatty acids which support hormonal regulation, reduce inflammation and improve menstrual cycle regularity.
Pumpkin seeds are packed with zinc and magnesium. They help support the production of progesterone which is an important hormone for a healthy menstrual cycle and fertility. Zinc also helps regulate testosterone levels, which is important for women with hormonal imbalances like PCOS.
Sesame seeds are rich in lignans and calcium, both of which are important for maintaining healthy oestrogen levels, especially during the second half of the menstrual cycle or menopause. They also support bone health, which can be affected by hormonal changes.
Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E which is an antioxidant that supports the production of progesterone and reduces inflammation. They also contain selenium which supports liver function that is important for hormone detoxification and balance.
Chia seeds have omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and antioxidants, which helps to reduce inflammation, improves blood sugar levels and balances hormones. Stable blood sugar is important for maintaining cortisol and insulin in check.
