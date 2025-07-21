5 types of iced coffee you can make at home

Classic Iced Coffee: This is simple, quick and easily customisable with milk, sugar, or syrups. It’s stronger than cold brew but still refreshing. Brew hot coffee, let it cool slightly, then pour over chilled milk and ice.
Image Source : Social
Dalgona Iced Coffee: This coffee is visually striking, trendy, and fun to make and it has a sweet, frothy top layer. Whip instant coffee, sugar and hot water into a fluffy foam and spoon it over cold milk and ice
Image Source : Social
Cold Brew Coffee: This has a smooth, low-acid flavour and gives a strong caffeine kick. You can dilute it with water, milk or cream. Steep coarse coffee grounds in cold water for 12–18 hours, then strain.
Image Source : Social
Iced Americano: It has a bold and rich expresso flavour, but it is lighter than a full latte. Pour espresso shots over cold water and ice. You can avoid milk unless you prefer it.
Image Source : Social
Vietnamese Iced Coffee: This one is intensely rich, sweet and bold. Brew strong coffee using a phin filter, then mix with sweetened condensed milk and pour over ice. It is a dessert-like coffee drink.
Image Source : Social
Next : 7 reasons why you should eat at least one fruit everyday