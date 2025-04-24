5 types of food that cause inflammation in the body

Refined Carbohydrates: These include white bread and pastries. These foods are stripped of fibre and nutrients, causing rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. This can trigger an inflammatory response and may contribute to chronic diseases over time.
Added Sugars: These include soda, candy and sweetened cereals. Excessive sugar intake, especially fructose, can increase the production of inflammatory cytokines and cause insulin resistance, both of which lead to inflammation.
Trans Fats: These include margarine, packaged baked goods and fast food. Trans fats are chemically altered fats that raise LDL ("bad") cholesterol and lower HDL ("good") cholesterol, causing inflammation and increasing the risk of heart disease.
Processed Meats: These include sausages, bacon and hot dogs. These meats usually have preservatives and high levels of saturated fat. Compounds like advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) formed during processing can lead to inflammation.
Excessive Alcohol: Over time, alcohol irritates the gut and liver, disrupts gut bacteria and allows toxins to enter the bloodstream, which can lead to chronic inflammation.
