5 traditional Indian hair oils to boost hair growth

Coconut Oil: Known for its deep penetration, it strengthens hair, prevents breakage, and adds shine.
Amla Oil: Packed with Vitamin C, it stimulates hair growth, reduces hair fall, and combats dandruff.
Bhringraj Oil: The “king of herbs” for hair, it promotes growth, prevents premature graying, and soothes the scalp.
Neem Oil: Its antifungal properties reduce scalp infections, promoting healthy, strong hair.
Castor Oil: Rich in ricinoleic acid, it boosts circulation to the scalp, thickens hair, and reduces split ends.
