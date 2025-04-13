5 tips to keep lizards, insects and pests out of home this summer

Seal Cracks & Gaps: Check windows, doors, and wall corners for tiny cracks or gaps. Use silicone sealant or weather stripping to block entry points for pests.
Keep It Clean & Dry: Insects love crumbs and moisture. Wipe down kitchen counters, take out the trash daily, and fix any leaky taps to make your home less inviting.
Use Natural Repellents: Bay leaves, neem oil, garlic spray, and peppermint oil can naturally deter many pests. Place or spray them in corners, under sinks, and near windows.
Install Mesh Screens: Fit fine mesh screens on windows, exhaust fans, and vents to let in air but keep out bugs and lizards.
Turn Off Extra Lights: Bright outdoor lights attract insects, which in turn attract lizards. Turn off unnecessary lights or use yellow "bug lights" that don’t lure pests.
