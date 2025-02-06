5 surprising benefits to kickstart your day with Jeera, Ajwain and Sauf water

Boosts Digestion: Jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), and sauf (fennel) are known for their digestive properties, helping to improve metabolism and ease bloating.
Image Source : Social
Balances Blood Sugar: These spices regulate blood sugar levels, making them ideal for those with diabetes or anyone looking to stabilise energy levels throughout the day.
Image Source : Social
Detoxifies the Body: The trio helps in flushing out toxins, supporting liver function, and promoting clear skin.
Image Source : Social
Promotes Healthy Skin: Rich in antioxidants, this water can reduce inflammation and promote a natural glow by purifying the blood.
Image Source : Social
Relieves Morning Fatigue: The soothing combination acts as a natural energy booster, fighting off fatigue and improving focus for a productive day.
Image Source : Social
Next : Black Tea vs Green Tea: Which is better for health?