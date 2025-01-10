5 superfoods that should be a part of your everyday diet

Nuts: There are different types of nuts such as hazelnuts, almonds and pecans among others. They are a good source of plant protein and can reduce the risk of several diseases.
Yoghurt: This is a good source of calcium and protein. It also has probiotics which are beneficial for the good gut bacteria.
Olive Oil: This is a good source of vitamin E, polyphenols, and monounsaturated fatty acids. You can drizzle it over your vegetables or use it for sauteing.
Tomato: They have high amounts of polyphenols and vitamin c; both of which helps to reduce oxidative stress in the body and certain cancers.
Fish: Fish such as salmon, tuna steaks, mackerel, herring and others are good sources of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.
