5 superfoods that are good for liver health

Turmeric contains curcumin which is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound that helps detoxify the liver and boosts bile production. It also protects liver cells from damage caused by toxins.
Image Source : Canva
Garlic activates liver enzymes that help flush out toxins. It's also high in allicin and selenium which are two natural compounds that help in liver cleansing and protect it from oxidative damage.
Image Source : Canva
Beetroot is high in betalains and nitrates which improve liver detoxification and reduce inflammation. They also help purify the blood and improve bile flow.
Image Source : Canva
Green Tea is loaded with catechins which are natural antioxidants. Green tea improves liver enzyme levels and helps reduce fat deposits in the liver. It’s also good for boosting overall metabolism.
Image Source : Canva
Avocados are packed with glutathione which is a potent antioxidant that helps protect the liver from damage. They also help the body naturally produce more glutathione, thereby helping in the detox process.
Image Source : Canva
Next : Grilled Chicken vs Roasted Chicken: Which is better for weight loss?