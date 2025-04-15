5 superfoods that are good for kidney health

Apples have soluble fibre which helps control blood sugar and cholesterol, both of which are key contributors to kidney strain. They also have anti-inflammatory compounds that can be beneficial for kidney function.
Egg whites are a high-quality and kidney-friendly protein source. They have essential amino acids without the phosphorus that egg yolks have, making them ideal for those with reduced kidney function.
Garlic acts as a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It helps lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation in the kidneys without adding sodium which is perfect for a kidney diet.
Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, especially anthocyanins. They help to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which can damage kidneys. They are also low in potassium, making them safe for those with kidney concerns.
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They help to lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation, both of which benefit kidney health. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for kidney disease.
