5 superfoods that are beneficial for your liver

Leafy greens like spinach, kale and collard greens are rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that support liver health. They help to detoxify the liver and promote the growth of new liver cells.
Berries like blueberries, raspberries and strawberries are rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that improve liver health. They help to reduce inflammation and help in the growth of new liver cells.
Turmeric is a spice that contains curcumin which is a compound that supports liver health. It helps to reduce inflammation and promotes the growth of new liver cells.
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C and other nutrients that support liver health. They help to detoxify the liver and help in the growth of liver cells.
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that support liver health. They help in detoxifying the liver.
