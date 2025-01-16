5 South Indian millet dishes that are gluten-free

Ragi Idlis: These are steamed idlis that are made with ragi (finger millet)flour, rice and spices. This can be perfect for breakfast.
Bajra Pongal: This is a traditional dish from Tamil Nadu that's made with bajra (pearl millet) grains, moong dal, and spices.
Jowar Roti: These are thin and crispy rotis that are made with jowar (sorghum) flour. You can consume these with curries of your choice.
Ragi Dosa: Instead of using rice, you can use ragi for your dosa. These are made with ragi flour, rice and spices and you can serve them with sambar and chutney.
Varagu Pongal: This is a wholesome dish that is made with varagu (kodo millet) grains, moong dal and spices, often served at festivals.
