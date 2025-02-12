5 signs you need to add more protein to your diet

Mood Swings and Irritability: Protein helps regulate blood sugar levels and gives you a feeling of fullness and satisfaction. If you're experiencing mood swings, irritability or anxiety, it may be a sign that you need more protein in your diet.
Muscle Loss or Weakness: If you're experiencing muscle loss or weakness, it may be a sign that you're not consuming enough protein. Protein is important for building and repairing muscle tissue.
Fatigue and Low Energy: Protein helps regulate blood sugar levels and provides a feeling of fullness and satisfaction. If you're feeling tired, sluggish or lacking energy, it can be a sign that you need more protein in your diet.
Difficulty Losing Weight: Protein helps build and maintain muscle mass which is important for weight loss. If you're having trouble losing weight, it may be a sign that you need more protein in your diet.
Increased Hunger and Cravings: Protein helps regulate hunger hormones, thereby, keeping you feeling full for longer. If you have increased hunger and cravings, it can be a sign that you need more protein in your diet.
