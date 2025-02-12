5 side effects of eating fruits at night

Eating fruits at night may disrupt sleep due to the high sugar content in some fruits, leading to a spike in energy levels.
Fruits are rich in fibre and can have a laxative effect, causing digestive discomfort or even diarrhoea.
Certain fruits such as bananas and citrus fruits contain high levels of potassium, which can cause muscle cramps if consumed in excess at night.
Furthermore, eating too much fruit before bedtime can also contribute to weight gain as the body may not have enough time to burn off the sugar and calories before sleeping.
For people with sensitive stomachs, consuming acidic fruits like oranges or tomatoes at night may aggravate symptoms of acid reflux or irritable bowel syndrome.
