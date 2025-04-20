5 refreshing raita recipes to beat the summer heat

Cucumber Raita: Cool, crisp cucumbers combined with yogurt, cumin, and fresh coriander. This raita is hydrating and soothing on hot days!
Mint Raita: A blend of yogurt, mint leaves, and a hint of green chilies. It’s the perfect balance of refreshing and tangy.
Pineapple Raita: Sweet pineapple chunks mixed with yogurt and a sprinkle of black salt. A tropical twist to keep you cool.
Boondi Raita: Crispy boondi (fried chickpea flour droplets) soaked in yoghurt and seasoned with cumin and mint. It’s light, crunchy, and tasty.
Tomato Raita: Fresh, juicy tomatoes mixed with yoghurt and a dash of red chilli powder. Simple yet effective for those scorching days.
