5 red foods to reduce uric acid crystal formation

Cherries: Rich in antioxidants and anthocyanins, cherries can help lower uric acid levels and reduce inflammation.
Strawberries: High in vitamin C, strawberries support kidney function and reduce uric acid buildup.
Pomegranates: Full of antioxidants, pomegranates can help decrease uric acid levels and prevent gout flare-ups.
Tomatoes: Packed with lycopene and potassium, tomatoes can help balance uric acid levels and improve overall joint health.
Red Bell Peppers: A great source of vitamin C, red bell peppers aid in flushing out excess uric acid naturally.
