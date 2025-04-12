5 reasons you should add bottle gourd to your summer diet

High Water Content: Bottle gourd is made up of nearly 92% water, making it hydrating. During the summer months, it helps replenish fluids in the body and prevents dehydration.
Image Source : Social
Cooling Effect on the Body: Ayurveda considers bottle gourds to have cooling properties, which help maintain internal body temperature. It’s especially beneficial in preventing heat strokes and skin rashes that are caused due to extreme heat.
Image Source : Social
Aids Digestion and Prevents Constipation: Its high water and fibre content improves digestion and keeps the digestive tract clean. It’s gentle on the stomach and ideal for people suffering from bloating or acidity.
Image Source : Social
Promotes Weight Loss: Low in calories and fat, but rich in fibre, bottle gourd keeps you full for longer, thereby, reducing cravings and helping in weight management which is important.
Image Source : Social
Detoxifies the Body: It acts as a natural detoxifier which helps to flush out toxins from the liver and kidneys. Drinking bottle gourd juice (in moderation) is often used in detox routines for clearer skin and better energy levels.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 fibre-rich foods to improve gut health