5 reasons why you should eat sabja seeds

Rich in Antioxidants: Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds or tukmaria seeds are rich in antioxidants that help protect the body against free radicals and oxidative stress. This can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Digestive Health: Sabja seeds are high in dietary fibre, which can help promote digestive health and support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. They can also help alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive disorders.
Lower Cholesterol: The fibre and antioxidants in sabja seeds may help lower cholesterol levels and improve overall heart health. Studies have shown that consuming sabja seeds regularly can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol.
Weight Loss: Sabja seeds are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a nutritious addition to a weight loss diet. The fibre in sabja seeds can help keep you feeling fuller for longer, reducing the chances of overeating and helping in weight loss.
Regulates Blood Sugar: The fibre and antioxidants in sabja seeds can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Studies have shown that consuming sabja seeds can help reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve glucose metabolism.
