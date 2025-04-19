5 reasons why walnuts should be a part of your daily diet

Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Walnuts are one of the best plant-based sources of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that supports heart health, reduces inflammation and is linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases.
Heart-Healthy: Regular consumption of walnut is known to improve cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure and enhance overall vascular function; all of which help to maintain heart health.
Supports Brain Health: Also known as the “brain food”, walnuts have polyphenols, vitamin E and healthy fats that have been shown to improve cognitive function, protect against neurodegeneration and support memory.
Supports Gut Health: Walnuts act as prebiotics, which feed the beneficial gut bacteria and contribute to a healthier gut microbiome, which is important for digestion, immunity and also mood regulation.
May Lower Risk of Type 2 Diabetes: Walnuts help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which makes them a better choice for those at risk or managing diabetes.
