5 reasons to add Ashwagandha to your daily diet

Firstly, Ashwagandha can help reduce stress and anxiety levels by regulating cortisol, the stress hormone, in the body
Image Source : Social
Secondly, it is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can aid in reducing inflammation and pain in conditions such as arthritis.
Image Source : Social
Additionally, it can boost the immune system and improve overall immunity against various diseases.
Image Source : Social
This herb has also been found to have anti-cancer properties that can inhibit the growth of cancer cells and prevent their spread.
Image Source : Social
Ashwagandha can also aid in maintaining hormonal balance in the body and can be particularly helpful for women experiencing menopausal symptoms.
Image Source : Social
Next : Cabbage vs Cauliflower: Which is more nutritious?