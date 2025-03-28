5 rare wildlife animals that can be spotted in India

Snow Leopard is a majestic and elusive big cat that inhabits the Himalayan mountain ranges in India. With fewer than 500 individuals remaining in the wild, spotting a Snow Leopard is a rare and thrilling experience.
Image Source : Social
Red Panda is a rare and endangered species that can be spotted in the eastern Himalayas, particularly in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal. With fewer than 10,000 individuals remaining in the wild, spotting a Red Panda is a rare treat.
Image Source : Social
Dugong is a rare and endangered marine mammal that can be spotted in the coastal waters of India, particularly in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. With fewer than 200 individuals remaining in the wild, spotting a Dugong can be a great experience.
Image Source : Social
White-Bellied Sea Eagle is a rare and majestic bird that can be spotted along the coastal regions of India, particularly in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala. With fewer than 1,000 individuals remaining in the wild, spotting a White-Bellied Sea Eagle can be privilege.
Image Source : Social
Great Indian Bustard is a critically endangered species that can be spotted in the wild, particularly in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. There are less than 100 individuals remaining in the wild.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 reasons why you should eat pomegranate with curd