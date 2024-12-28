5 rainy treats to warm your soul this winter

Steaming Hot Pakoras: Crispy, golden fritters made with gram flour and vegetables like onions, potatoes, or spinach, paired with tangy tamarind or mint chutney. Perfect with a cup of tea!
Masala Chai: A spiced tea brewed with ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon, offering a warm hug in a cup. Sip it by the window as you watch the rain drizzle.
Hot Chocolate: Rich, creamy hot chocolate topped with marshmallows or whipped cream. The ultimate indulgence for cosy winter evenings.
Roasted Chestnuts: Warm, nutty, and slightly smoky, roasted chestnuts are a nostalgic street-side winter snack that pairs beautifully with rainy weather.
Vegetable Soup: A hearty bowl of soup with seasonal vegetables, herbs, and a dash of black pepper will keep you warm and healthy on chilly, rainy days.
