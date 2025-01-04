 5 places that can be easily reached with Noida International Airport

Taj Mahal, Agra: A global icon of love, the Taj Mahal is just a 2-hour drive from Noida International Airport. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a must-visit for its marble grandeur and intricate craftsmanship.

Mathura and Vrindavan: Known for their religious significance, these towns are the birthplace and childhood abode of Lord Krishna. Visit the temples and experience the spiritual vibes.

Jaipur: The Pink City, a part of the famous Golden Triangle, offers stunning palaces, forts, and a vibrant culture. It's an ideal weekend getaway.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand: For nature and wildlife enthusiasts, this national park is a perfect destination. Spot tigers, enjoy safaris, or unwind in nature's lap.

Aligarh: Known for its educational institutions and lock industry, Aligarh also offers a glimpse into Mughal heritage with its forts and monuments.

