5 paint colours to bring positive Feng Shui to your home

The first colour is yellow, which represents happiness and warmth. It can be used in the kitchen or dining room to promote a sense of togetherness and nourishment.
The second colour is green, symbolising growth and vitality, making it perfect for the bedroom or study.
Blue, the third colour, represents peace and tranquillity, making it an ideal choice for the living room or bathroom.
The fourth colour, red, is associated with passion and energy and can be used in the bedroom or front entrance to attract good luck.
Lastly, purple is a spiritual colour that promotes creativity and wisdom, making it suitable for an office or meditation room.
