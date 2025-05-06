5 offbeat hill stations near Delhi-NCR to escape the May heat

Chakrata, Uttarakhand: A quiet cantonment town surrounded by forests and waterfalls, ideal for trekking and solitude—about 320 km from Delhi.
Binsar, Uttarakhand: Nestled in a wildlife sanctuary, Binsar offers panoramic Himalayan views, dense forests, and a peaceful vibe—roughly 380 km away.
Shoja, Himachal Pradesh: A hidden gem in the Seraj Valley, Shoja is known for its untouched beauty, wooden houses, and tranquil atmosphere—around 500 km from Delhi.
Kanatal, Uttarakhand: Located near Mussoorie but far less crowded, Kanatal offers apple orchards, camping spots, and fresh mountain air—just 310 km away.
Pangot, Uttarakhand: A birdwatcher's paradise near Nainital, Pangot is a quiet village surrounded by oak forests and ideal for nature lovers—about 310 km from Delhi.
