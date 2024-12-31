5 new Indian spirits to jazz up your New Year's Eve party

Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin: Crafted with wild juniper berries from the Himalayas, Hapusa is a bold and herbaceous gin that brings the spirit of the mountains to your cocktails.
Woodburns Whisky: A smoky yet smooth single malt from Goa, Woodburns is perfect for whisky lovers looking to try something local and unique.
Segredo Aldeia Rum: This Goan rum is infused with tropical flavours and aged to perfection. Perfect for mixing in tiki cocktails or sipping neat.
Makazai Rum: Available in white and gold variants, this artisanal rum from Goa is versatile and pairs beautifully with tropical mixers or classic cola.
DesmondJi Agave Spirit: India’s answer to tequila, this agave-based spirit from Maharashtra is ideal for margaritas or straight shots to kickstart your party.
Next : 5 delicious non-vegetarian tandoori dishes to savour at New Year’s Eve party
Click to read more..