5 natural wonders near Delhi to escape air pollution

Sultanpur National Park (45 km): A bird lover's paradise, this serene wetland is home to over 250 bird species, offering clean air and peaceful trails.
Image Source : Social
Damdama Lake (60 km): Surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, this lake is perfect for boating, picnics, and unwinding amidst nature.
Image Source : Social
Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (Keoladeo National Park) (180 km): A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this lush sanctuary hosts migratory birds and offers pollution-free air.
Image Source : Social
Jim Corbett National Park (240 km): Venture into Uttarakhand to experience India’s oldest national park, filled with dense forests, rivers, and wildlife.
Image Source : Social
Neemrana Fort and Hills (122 km): A blend of heritage and greenery, the Neemrana hills provide a tranquil escape with panoramic views.
Image Source : Social
