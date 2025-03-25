5 natural remedies to soothe sore throat during weather change

Honey and Warm Water: Mix a tablespoon of honey in warm water. Honey has antibacterial properties that help soothe irritation and reduce inflammation.
Chamomile Tea: Chamomile’s anti-inflammatory properties can ease pain and reduce inflammation, while its calming effects help you rest.
Peppermint Tea: The menthol in peppermint helps cool and soothe the throat, providing relief from dryness and irritation.
Ginger Tea: Brew fresh ginger in hot water. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve soreness and boost your immune system.
Saltwater Gargle: Gargle with warm saltwater to help reduce swelling and kill bacteria in the throat.
