5 must-visit Local Markets in Delhi-NCR for winter shopping

Sarojini Nagar Market: Famous for trendy winter wear at unbeatable prices—think cozy jackets, stylish sweaters, and woolen scarves. Bargaining is a must!
Janpath Market: A haven for chic woolen stoles, shawls, and quirky accessories. Perfect for finding unique pieces to jazz up your winter wardrobe.
Lajpat Nagar Market: Stock up on quality woolens, including shawls and cardigans. Plus, don't miss out on the vibrant winter kurtis and boots!
Karol Bagh Market: Known for leather jackets, boots, and winter essentials. A great spot for both casual and formal winter shopping.
Chandni Chowk: Explore timeless handwoven woolens, Kashmiri pashmina shawls, and embroidered jackets and warm fabrics in its bustling lanes.
