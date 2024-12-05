Mount Huashan Park Trail in China has the world's most dangerous hiking trail which is located on the edge of Huashan in Shaanxi province.
Image Source : pixabay
Trolltunga is one of the most scenic and spectacular cliffs in Norway, hovering 700 metres above Ringedalsvatnet lake.
Image Source : pixabay
The Trift Bridge Hike and Trift Hut in Switzerland is a 12 km journey from Nessental Station or a shorter version of just 6 km can be hiked from Triftbahn Station.
Image Source : pixabay
The Danakil Depression in Ethiopia is one of the hottest, lowest, and driest places on the planet.
Image Source : PIXABAY
Death Valley, National Park, USA- In this below-sea-level basin, steady drought and record summer heat make it a land of extremes.
Image Source : pixabay
