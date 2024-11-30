5 low-fat halwa recipes to savour in winter

Carrot Halwa (Gajar ka Halwa): Made with grated carrots, low-fat milk, and a touch of jaggery, this classic winter treat is delicious and light on calories.
Suji Halwa (Semolina Halwa): Roast semolina with a small amount of ghee, sweeten with jaggery, and finish with dry fruits for a guilt-free indulgence.
Pumpkin Halwa: Cook grated pumpkin with low-fat milk and sweeten with honey or jaggery for a unique twist on a traditional favorite.
Dates and Nuts Halwa: Blend dates for natural sweetness and combine with almond milk and assorted nuts for a nutrient-packed dessert.
Apple Halwa: Grated apples cooked with a hint of ghee, cardamom, and jaggery offer a fruity delight that's both light and comforting.
