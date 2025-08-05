5 ingredients to mix with coconut oil for faster hair growth

Aloe vera gel helps to soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff and strengthen hair follicles. When blended with coconut oil, it helps to nourish and hydrate the scalp.
Onion juice is packed with sulfur. This helps improve collagen production and promotes hair regrowth. Mixing it with coconut oil helps reduce its strong smell and irritation.
Fenugreek seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid. This helps to strengthen hair and prevent breakage. Combine it with coconut oil to form a nourishing scalp mask.
Curry leaves are loaded with antioxidants and amino acids that fight hair thinning and graying. Infuse them in warm coconut oil for a natural boost.
Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid which boosts blood circulation to the scalp and promotes thicker hair growth. Mixing it with coconut oil reduces its stickiness and improves spreadability.
