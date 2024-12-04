5 ingredients to add to your green tea to lose fat quickly

If you want to lose weight then adding cinnamon powder to green tea is beneficial. This powder helps in reducing fat.
Drinking green tea mixed with mint leaf juice also helps in reducing weight. Mint juice is very beneficial in weight loss.
Add lemon juice to green tea and drink it. Drink this tea three times a day. By doing this you can easily reduce fat.
You can also add ginger juice to green tea to lose fat easily.
To lose weight, you can also consume honey mixed with green tea which helps in weight loss.
