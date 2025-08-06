DIY 5-ingredient hair mask to tame frizz naturally

1. Banana: Bananas are rich in silica that softens rough strands. They help lock in moisture and add natural shine.
2. Honey: Honey draws moisture into your hair and smooths frizz. It leaves a glossy, healthy finish.
3. Yoghurt: Yoghurt nourishes the scalp and smooths the hair cuticle. It helps detangle and calm dry, frizzy strands.
4. Coconut oil: Coconut oil hydrates and reduces protein loss. It deeply conditions frizzy and dry hair.
5. Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera calms frizz and adds shine. It balances scalp pH and improves hair texture.
How to use: Blend the ingredients into a paste and apply root to tip. Leave for 30 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.
