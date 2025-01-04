5 Indian street foods that are not unhealthy

Pani Puri: Opt for a healthier version with less oil and a tangy tamarind-based water. It’s light, refreshing, and can be made with sprouted lentils for an extra nutritional boost.
Bhel Puri: A mix of puffed rice, vegetables, and tangy chutneys. You can request less sev (fried noodles) and more veggies for a healthier snack.
Dhokla: A steamed savory snack made from fermented rice and chickpea flour, it’s light, protein-rich, and easily digestible.
Fruit Chaat: Fresh, seasonal fruits tossed with spices and lemon juice. It's a refreshing and healthy way to enjoy street food without the excess calories.
Roasted Bhutta: Grilled corn topped with a sprinkle of chili powder, lemon, and salt. It’s a healthy, fiber-packed snack when consumed in moderation.
