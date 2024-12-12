5 Indian places to witness the magic of snow

Gulmarg (Jammu & Kashmir): Known as "The Meadow of Flowers," Gulmarg transforms into a winter wonderland, offering a stunning view of snow-covered landscapes and the famous Gondola ride.
Manali (Himachal Pradesh): A popular destination for snow lovers, Manali offers picturesque snow-capped peaks, especially in Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass during winter.
Auli (Uttarakhand): A ski lover's paradise, Auli offers pristine snow, panoramic views of the Himalayas, and opportunities for adventure sports in a serene, snow-filled setting.
Leh-Ladakh (Ladakh): Ladakh's rugged terrain gets covered in snow during winter, offering a unique, otherworldly beauty with frozen lakes and snow-clad monasteries.
Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh): Tawang, in the northeastern part of India, is a snow-covered gem known for its scenic beauty, Tibetan culture, and the mesmerizing view of snow-capped peaks.
