5 hydrating juices to beat the summer heat

Watermelon Juice: Packed with water (over 90%!), watermelon juice is super hydrating and naturally sweet. Add a splash of lime for extra zing.
Coconut Water with Pineapple: Blend fresh pineapple with coconut water for a tropical treat rich in electrolytes and vitamin C.
Cucumber Mint Juice: Cucumber’s high water content and mint’s cooling effect make this combo a refreshing powerhouse. Perfect after a day in the sun.
Lemon Ginger Juice: A zesty mix of lemon, ginger, and a touch of honey not only hydrates but also aids digestion and boosts immunity.
Aloe Vera and Orange Juice: Aloe vera soothes and hydrates, while orange adds a burst of vitamin C and natural sweetness.
