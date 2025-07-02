5 home remedies to remove dark spots in the face

Aloe Vera Gel contains aloesin, a compound that inhibits melanin production. It also soothes skin and promotes regeneration. Apply pure aloe vera gel to the affected area before bed and rinse in the morning.
Image Source : Canva
Potato Slices or Juice have enzymes and natural starches that help fade dark spots and brighten skin. Rub a thin slice of raw potato or apply its juice directly onto the spots. Leave it on for 20 minutes.
Image Source : Canva
Turmeric Paste contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and melanin-reducing properties. It helps lighten scars and dark spots. Mix turmeric with honey or milk to form a paste. Apply it to dark areas and rinse after 15 minutes.
Image Source : Canva
Green Tea Extract is rich in antioxidants which reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, which contribute to dark spots. Apply cooled, used green tea bags directly to the skin or use green tea-infused water as a toner.
Image Source : Canva
Apple Cider Vinegar contains acetic acid, which gently exfoliates and lightens pigmentation over time. Mix equal parts ACV and water. Dab on spots with a cotton ball, leave for 5 minutes, and rinse.
Image Source : Canva
Next : Cotton vs Linen: Which fabric is better for monsoon?