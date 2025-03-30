5 home remedies to get rid of back acne

Oatmeal and Coconut Oil: Mix oatmeal with coconut oil to create a paste and apply it to the affected area. Oatmeal can help soothe and calm the skin while coconut oil can moisturise and reduce inflammation.
Tea Tree Oil and Aloe Vera: Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with aloe vera gel and apply it to the affected area. Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that can help reduce acne while aloe vera can soothe and calm the skin.
Lemon Juice and Honey: Mix equal parts lemon juice and honey and apply it to the affected area. Lemon juice has antibacterial properties that can help reduce acne while honey can soothe and moisturise the skin.
Apple Cider Vinegar: Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to the affected area using a cotton ball. Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that can help reduce acne and balance the skin's pH.
Turmeric and Yoghurt: Mix turmeric powder with yoghurt to create a paste and apply it to the affected area. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce acne while yoghurt can soothe and calm the skin.
