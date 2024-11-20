5 hill stations to visit near Delhi with low AQI

You must visit Lansdowne situated in Uttarakhand where the AQI level is as low as 46 which is absolutely perfect for your lung health.
Almora is another place situated on the Kumaon hills of the Himalayas. According to the AccuWeather site, the AQI of Almora at this time is around 65 which is fine.
Auli is a very beautiful city located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand state. At this time the AQI here is around 48. So why delay, leave for Auli quickly.
If you are experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or sore throat, you can go to Nainital, a famous tourist destination away from Delhi. At present, the AQI here is 55.
Kasauli, located at a distance of five hours from Delhi, is a very beautiful hill station of Himachal. At present, the AQI here is 65.
