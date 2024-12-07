5 high-protein Fruits to add to your winter diet

Guava: Packed with protein and fiber, guava also boosts immunity with its high vitamin C content, a perfect winter fruit!
Avocado: Creamy and nutrient-rich, avocados provide healthy fats and a good dose of protein to keep you full and warm.
Pomegranate: This vibrant fruit not only adds a splash of color to your plate but also offers a moderate amount of protein and antioxidants.
Kiwi: Known for its tangy flavor, kiwi is a surprising source of protein and vitamin C, aiding in immunity during colder months.
Banana: A versatile snack, bananas have protein and carbs to fuel your day and provide sustained energy.
