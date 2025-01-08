5 healthy ways to consume eggs in winter season

Egg Drop Soup: Warm up with a light and nourishing egg drop soup. Add veggies like spinach, carrots, and mushrooms for extra nutrition.
Masala Omelette: Spice things up with a masala omelette packed with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander. Pair it with whole-grain toast for a wholesome breakfast.
Boiled Eggs with Herbs: Enjoy boiled eggs topped with a sprinkle of black pepper, cumin powder, and fresh parsley. It's a quick and protein-packed snack.
Egg Curry: Savour a comforting egg curry made with a tomato and yogurt base. Pair it with roti or brown rice for a hearty meal.
Baked Egg Muffins: Prep ahead with baked egg muffins filled with winter veggies like broccoli, bell peppers, and zucchini. They're perfect for a grab-and-go option!
