5 healthy sources of Omega-3 that aren't fish

Chia Seeds: These tiny seeds are loaded with ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), a plant-based omega-3. Just one ounce packs nearly 5 grams of omega-3s, plus fibre and protein.
Flaxseeds: Ground flaxseeds are a powerful omega-3 booster. They’re best consumed ground (not whole) to ensure absorption of the ALA content.
Walnuts: Walnuts are one of the few nuts rich in omega-3s, offering heart and brain health benefits in a convenient, crunchy snack.
Hemp Seeds: These seeds provide a balanced ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids and are easy to sprinkle on salads, smoothies, or oatmeal.
Algal Oil: Derived from algae, algal oil is a plant-based supplement that contains DHA and EPA—the same omega-3s found in fish, making it a great vegan alternative.
