5 healthy snacks that won't spike your blood sugar levels

Greek Yoghurt with Chia Seeds: Greek yoghurt is high in protein and low in sugar. Chia seeds add fibre and omega-3s, which slow digestion and keep blood sugar stable.
Hummus with Veggie Sticks (like cucumbers, carrots, or bell peppers): Hummus gives protein and healthy fats, while the fibre in the veggies helps slow glucose absorption. It’s filling and keeps energy steady.
Handful of Nuts (almonds, walnuts, or pistachios): Nuts are rich in healthy fats, protei and fibre; all of which help stabilise blood sugar levels. Just keep portions moderate to avoid excess calories.
Hard-Boiled Eggs: Eggs are high in protein and contain almost no carbs, so they have minimal impact on blood sugar. Plus, they're portable and satisfying.
Cottage Cheese with Berries: Cottage cheese is high in protein and low in carbs, while berries (especially blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries) have antioxidants and fibre that help reduce sugar spikes.
