5 healthy recipes to make in an air fryer

Air-Fried Tandoori Chicken: Skip the tandoor and make this protein-rich dish at home! Marinate chicken in yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, and tandoori masala. Air fry at 375°F (190°C) for 15–18 minutes.
Crispy Air-Fried Samosas: Use whole wheat wrappers and a filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and a touch of lemon. Brush lightly with oil and air fry at 350°F (175°C) for 10–12 minutes until golden.
Air-Fried Paneer Tikka: Marinate paneer cubes in Greek yoghurt, turmeric, garam masala, and chilli powder. Skewer with veggies and air fry at 375°F (190°C) for 10–12 minutes for a smoky, guilt-free snack.
Masala Chickpeas: Toss boiled chickpeas with olive oil, chaat masala, chilli powder, and cumin. Air fry at 360°F (180°C) for 12–15 minutes for a crunchy, high-protein snack.
Stuffed Bell Peppers: Fill bell peppers with a mix of quinoa, veggies, and Indian spices. Air fry at 370°F (188°C) for 10–15 minutes. A fibre-rich, low-carb meal option.
