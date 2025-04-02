5 healthy, happy meals for your kids lunch box

Mini Sandwiches: Whole grain bread with turkey, cheese, and a slice of cucumber. Easy to eat and healthy!
Paneer Tikka Wrap: Grilled paneer chunks wrapped in a soft roti with cucumber, tomato, and a little chutney.
Dosa with Coconut Chutney: Mini dosas served with a side of tangy coconut chutney, easy to dip and enjoy!
Egg Muffins: Baked egg muffins with spinach, cheese, and a bit of seasoning – easy to eat and packed with protein.
Masala Idli: Steamed idlis tossed in a mild spice mix, served with a side of coconut chutney for dipping.
