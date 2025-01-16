 5 healthy cooking oils to lower high cholesterol levels

5 healthy cooking oils to lower high cholesterol levels

Image Source : Social

Olive Oil: Rich in monounsaturated fats, olive oil helps reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol while boosting HDL (good) cholesterol.

Image Source : Social

Avocado Oil: High in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, it promotes good cholesterol levels and lowers bad cholesterol.

Image Source : Social

Canola Oil: Contains omega-3 fatty acids that help lower cholesterol and improve heart health.

Image Source : Social

Flaxseed Oil: Packed with omega-3s, flaxseed oil helps reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels.

Image Source : Social

Walnut Oil: High in polyunsaturated fats, walnut oil can lower bad cholesterol and support overall cardiovascular health.

Image Source : Social

Next : Saif Ali Khan: 5 regal looks of Nawab of Pataudi

Click to read more..